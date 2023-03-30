By WTAE Staff

Click here for updates on this story

GREENSBURG, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — A Greensburg man has been arrested and is facing felony charges after allegedly luring a child into his car.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office on Monday announced the arrest of Keith Lilliock, 43, who is accused of luring a child into a motor vehicle as well as interference with the custody of children.

Troopers responded to a report of a missing minor from Youngwood on Sunday. The girl, aged 11, was last seen riding her bicycle toward Youngwood before it was discovered near the BFS gas station.

The Westmoreland County Bloodhound Team picked up the victim’s scent near the gas station. Investigators were also informed the victim was in possession of an iPad and were able to ping her location to a house near Latrobe.

The victim was discovered at the Latrobe residence a short time later, the DA’s office says. She allegedly told police she was trying to ride her bicycle to Pittsburgh to see her sister when she stopped at the gas station to take a break.

The victim told police she walked over to the Dollar General and was confronted by Lilliock, who told her he would drive her to where she needed to go once he closed the store for the night.

Police said Lilliock drove her to his house in South Greensburg, where he exited the vehicle and went inside for five minutes before returning to the car. Lillock says he smoked a marijuana joint while the girl waited in the car, according to his criminal complaint.

The victim told police Lilliock rubbed her leg and touched her stomach area under her shirt before she asked him to take her to a friend’s house in Latrobe.

Troopers checked surveillance video from inside the Dollar General, where they saw Lilliock conversing with the victim for more than 20 minutes. According to troopers, Lilliock admitted to police he offered the girl a ride but denied touching her.

He allegedly told troopers he used to be a bad guy, but he is a born-again Christian and found Jesus, according to the district attorney’s office.

Lilliock’s criminal complaint says that when police came to take him into custody, he said, “I knew I should have called the cops last night.”

Lilliock allegedly told police he used to be attracted to 16-year-old girls, but now that he is born again, he no longer has that attraction.

When police asked Lilliock if anything else happened while he had the victim in his car, “He abruptly stated, ‘I did not touch an 11-year-old,” the complaint says. Police say Lilliock had only been asked what had happened in the vehicle.

Lilliock was denied bond and taken to the Westmoreland County Prison.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.



