POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Farm Bureau held the 11th annual Salute to Veterans Friday.
The salute is a prelude to the longstanding traditions that local veterans service organizations have carried out each year on Veterans Day.
This is the Farm Bureau’s way of saying thank you to our Pocatello-area veterans for their service to our country.
