RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Twelve people have died in the crash of a small aircraft in Brazil’s Amazon region. The plane went down on Sunday morning near the main airport in Rio Branco, the capital of Acre state, according to the press office of Gov. Gladson Cameli. Video supposedly of the crash site on social media showed flaming wreckage in the forest.

