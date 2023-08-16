IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at 11:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Three engines, two ambulances, the ladder truck, a water tender, and a battalion chief responded to the 6000 block of S Ensenada Circle in Bonneville County.

There were two adults and two children inside the house when the fire started. The 12-year-old male called 9-1-1 while the adult male attempted to put the fire out with a fire extinguisher.

The young man told the emergency communications officer the front of the house was on fire and flames were extending to the ground, roof and 10 feet above the house. The garage was fully engulfed in flames.

Engine 7 arrived 10 minutes after the dispatch call and reported a small two-story home with a basement. Rocky Mountain Power and Intermountain Gas were requested to secure utilities. Firefighters had most of the fire extinguished within five minutes of arrival.

All occupants evacuated safely. One adult male was treated on scene by EMS personnel for smoke inhalation and went by private vehicle to the hospital. The Chaplains of Idaho were dispatched to assist the family with immediate needs.

While the garage is a complete loss, firefighters were able to keep the fire from going inside the home. There is smoke and water damage to the house. Total damages are estimated at $100,000 for the structure and $40,000 for the contents inside the garage.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time but is under investigation by IFFD’s Fire Prevention and Investigation Division.