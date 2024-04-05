By John Iz

    WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (WPBF) — The West Palm Beach Police Department got called to a shopping center on Belvedere Road for a call of an alligator on the prowl.

“Here, hold this for a minute.” That’s what Officer Danielle Goldberger was told by Officer Marcin Trawinski, from Florida Fish and Wildlife, when he went to get the tape to wrap up a seven-foot-nine-inch-long male alligator’s snout.

The feisty 120-pound-plus reptile was wrangled by Trawinski, with a hand from Goldberger. The FWC trappers came out and carted the gator away.

