SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KIFI)-The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced plans for 15 new temples across the world during the final session of the 192nd Annual General Conference.

Out of the 15 new temples announced, no locations in Eastern Idaho or Western Wyoming were included.

The locations of the 15 newly announced temples can be found below….

Retalhuleu, Guatemala

Iquitos, Peru

Teresina, Brazil

Natal, Brazil

Tuguegarao City, Philippines

Iloilo, Philippines

Jakarta, Indonesia

Hamburg, Germany

Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada

San Jose, California

Bakersfield, California

Springfield, Missouri

Winchester, Virginia

Charlotte, North Carolina

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Rexburg, Idaho Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints