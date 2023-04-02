SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KIFI)-The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced plans for 15 new temples across the world during the final session of the 192nd Annual General Conference.
Out of the 15 new temples announced, no locations in Eastern Idaho or Western Wyoming were included.
The locations of the 15 newly announced temples can be found below….
Retalhuleu, Guatemala
Iquitos, Peru
Teresina, Brazil
Natal, Brazil
Tuguegarao City, Philippines
Iloilo, Philippines
Jakarta, Indonesia
Hamburg, Germany
Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada
San Jose, California
Bakersfield, California
Springfield, Missouri
Winchester, Virginia
Charlotte, North Carolina
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania