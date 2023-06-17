BALTIMORE (AP) — Police in Baltimore say 15 people were injured when a mass transit bus crashed with two cars before hitting a building. Police said officers responded to a Maryland Transit Administration bus crash at about 10:20 a.m. on Saturday. A preliminary investigation showed that the bus crashed with a Lexus and a Nissan before coming to rest in a building. Police said 15 people were injured. Police said two of the injuries are possibly life threatening. The cause of the crash is under investigation. No further details were immediately released.

