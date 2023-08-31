By KTRK Staff

New Caney, Texas (KTRK) — An 18-wheeler was split in half on Thursday during a crash involving a train in New Caney, SkyEye video shows.

The crash happened at about 8 a.m. on a railroad track on Loop 494 in Montgomery County.

The 18-wheeler appears to have been carrying a massive concrete mixer, which was cut in half during the crash.

There are gates at the intersection, but because of the crash, one of them was completely wiped out. SkyEye video shows what appears to be a gate stuck underneath the concrete mixer.

ABC13 has not heard of any injuries, but we do know the intersection will be closed for a while as the Texas Department of Public Safety is working the scene.

Trains in that area usually run at about 50 miles per hour, so it doesn’t take much to close in on a vehicle crossing the tracks.

