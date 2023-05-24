WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and members of his extremist group will be the first Jan. 6 defendants sentenced for seditious conspiracy in a series of hearings beginning this week. The hearings could forecast the punishments coming for top Proud Boys leaders convicted of the same charge. The hearings begin Wednesday, when prosecutors and defense lawyers are expected to argue over sentencing issues and begin hearing victim impact statements. Texas resident Rhodes and Florida chapter leader Kelly Meggs will receive their sentences Thursday. Rhodes testified there was never any plan to attack the Capitol. Six more Oath Keepers will be sentenced later this week and next week.

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.