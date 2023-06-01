BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – On Wednesday shortly after 7 p.m., Bingham County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to to possible wanted subject in a hotel room at the Fort Hall Casino Hotel.

Upon arrival, deputies looked for the wanted subject and found he had already left the room described; however, drug paraphernalia was located along with two other occupants were located in the room.

Deputies then contacted Blackfoot/Bingham Joint Detectives Division detectives, who obtained a search warrant for the hotel room.

Approximately 7,000 “Dirty 30” suspected fentanyl pills, 8.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 115.93 grams of suspected methamphetamine and other various items of drug paraphernalia were located in the room.

37-year-old Charles Mackey and 37-year-old Robert Black of Arizona were taken into custody and booked into the Bingham County Jail for their individual respective counts of felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (fentanyl), felony trafficking in methamphetamine, felony possession of a controlled substance (crack cocaine) and felony possession of paraphernalia.

The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office and Blackfoot Police Department thanks Fort Hall Police and the Shoshone Bannock Casino Security / Staff for their assistance in this case.