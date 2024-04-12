By Janice Limon

GREENVILLE COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — Deputies in Greenville County, South Carolina corrected information released on Wednesday.

They said previous information :”indicated that Mcgreer presented a firearm resulting in the victim being shot, however, according to investigators Puckett presented the firearm.”

Two Greenville County men face charges for shooting another man after meeting him on a dating app, deputies said Wednesday.

Douglas Daguan Mcgreer-Norris, 21, was arrested on April 5, and Izaiah Armand Puckett, 19, was arrested on April 9, and charged with assault/attempted murder, according to Deputy Jeremy Holt, with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Holt said the crimes happened on March 6 near Hudson Road and St. Augustine Drive.

“Investigators discovered both Puckett and Mcgreer met the victim on a dating app and conspired to arrange a meeting with the victim to rob him of his possessions,” Holt said.

During the meeting, Mcgreer pulled a gun, attempting to rob the victim, and a fight broke out, Holt said.

He said the victim was shot multiple times and is expected to recover.

Mcgreer and Puckett were also charged with robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and conspiracy, according to warrants.

They are being held in the Greenville County Detention Center on no bond.

