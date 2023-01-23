BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office arrested two for felony drug possession during a traffic stop Sunday.

Just after 2 a.m., a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle near the intersection of N. Holmes and Elva in Idaho Falls for a traffic violation.

The driver, 28-year-old Joseph Angelo Keimer of Meridian, and three adult passengers were detained after the deputy could smell the odor of alcoholic beverages and marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle produced multiple items of drug paraphernalia and equipment used for the packaging and sale of illegal drugs, along with a variety of wax and edible products containing THC weighing more than 1,500 grams. Deputies also seized 22 edible products containing psilocybin mushrooms and just more than two grams of LSD.

Both Keimer and another adult passenger, 22-year-old Colby Wade Hokanson, admitted to deputies the other two female adult passengers did not bring the contraband into the vehicle when they were picked up. However, both denied having knowledge of the drugs and paraphernalia found inside the vehicle.

Keimer and Hokanson were transported to the Bonneville County jail where they were both booked on multiple felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver for the marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms and LSD located in their vehicle along with misdemeanor charges for possession of drug paraphernalia.