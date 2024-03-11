By Danny Freeman and Zoe Sottile, CNN

Philadelphia (CNN) — Two 18-year-olds have been arrested for allegedly unleashing a hail of gunfire at high school students waiting at a bus stop Wednesday in Northeast Philadelphia, leaving eight injured.

The injured students, ages 15 to 17, were at the bus stop just before 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday when three people exited a car around the corner, walked up to them, and fired at least 30 times before fleeing the scene, according to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel.

Police identified suspects in the case by using evidence that included two stolen vehicles, Deputy Commissioner of Investigations Frank Vanore said during a Monday news conference. One 18-year-old suspect, Jamaal Tucker, turned himself in, according to Vanore, and another 18-year-old suspect, Ahnile Buggs, was arrested over the weekend.

A spokesperson with the Defender Association of Philadelphia had no comment about its client Tucker when reached by CNN. An attorney listed on court documents for Buggs did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

“We’re not done,” Vanore said, noting police were working to find another two people seen in the vehicle. “And we’re going to continually move with our investigation towards not only those individuals but this group, anyone who may have aided and assisted them — we’re coming for them, too.”

Wednesday’s eight gunshot victims include two 15-year-olds, five 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old, Philadelphia police said in a news release. One 16-year-old was shot nine times and remains in critical condition, while the others are stable, police said Thursday. The injuries include leg, arm, back and upper-body wounds.

Philadelphia District Attorney Lawrence Krasner said the two suspects are facing charges related to each of the eight victims. They include criminal attempt to murder, aggravated assault, firearms charges, possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault and reckless endangerment of another person.

“These defendants are potentially facing an enormous amount of time in custody,” Krasner said. “When you have eight different cases where you have engaged in atrocious violence, that is to be expected.”

The Wednesday attack came just days after another deadly Philadelphia shooting of schoolchildren. In a shooting last Monday, one teen was killed, two other teens were injured, and two women on a bus were hit by bullets in an incident police labeled as “targeted.” Bethel said there “may be” a connection between the two shootings but “we still have a lot of work to do to make that formal connection.”

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker also addressed residents’ concerns about using public transit. “I hear you,” she said on Monday. “We want you to know that we are unapologetic about engaging every partner available to assist us in these efforts during these very tough times.” She added the city was focusing on “prevention, intervention and enforcement” to address public safety.

Authorities at Monday’s news conference encouraged witnesses or people with information about the shooting to share any knowledge with police.

