Two HH-60 Blackhawk helicopters with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) crashed in Trigg County, Kentucky, at about 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to a statement from Fort Campbell.

Crewmembers were flying “during a routine training mission when the incident occurred. The status of the crew members are unknown at this time. The command is currently focused on caring for the servicemembers and their families,” according to a statement on the base’s Facebook page.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

