TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Authorities in Honduras say two buses collided head-on in a village in the Central American country’s west, and 17 people were killed and 14 were injured, four of them seriously. Officials say witnesses in La Montañita reported the two buses were traveling at a moderate speed when the accident happened Wednesday. Authorities say a large bus was carrying only its driver and an assistant as they returned from the Agua Caliente customs post on the border with Guatemala after dropping off a group of migrants. A smaller bus was traveling in the opposite direction and was full of passengers. All the deaths and injuries were on the smaller bus.

