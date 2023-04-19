ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A U.S. businessman and a Belarus national have been arrested in Florida and charged with violating U.S. sanctions in a scheme that involved purchasing more than $150 million in steelmaking materials from an exiled Ukrainian oligarch. The oligarch was previously accused of funding Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine. Court records show 41-year-old U.S. businessman John Unsalan was arrested last Friday, and 46-year-old Belarus national Sergey Karpushkin on Tuesday. According to an indictment, Unsalan transferred over $150 million to Sergey Kurchenko between 2018 and 2021. Kurchenko was sanctioned by the U.S. in 2015. In return, Unsalan received metal products used in steelmaking. Prosecutors say Karpushkin helped facilitate those transactions.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.