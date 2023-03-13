AMQUI, Quebec (AP) — Authorities in Canada say two men have died after a pickup truck plowed into pedestrians who were walking beside a road in Quebec. A provincial police spokeswoman says at least seven other people were injured, including two whose injuries are considered serious. She says the 38-year-old driver turned himself in to police and was arrested under suspicion of fatal hit and run. The incident happened just after 3 p.m. along St-Benoit Boulevard in Amqui, a town about 350 kilometers northeast of Quebec City.