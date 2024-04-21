By Paradise Afshar, CNN

(CNN) — Two people are dead and at least 14 others were injured in a shooting in Memphis, Tennessee, late Saturday, police said.

Authorities said three of the injured were taken to hospitals in critical condition and 11 more arrived at hospitals in private vehicles.

Police said the shooting happened at a block party being held without a permit, with 200-300 people in attendance.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.