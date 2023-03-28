LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s prime minister says Portuguese police have shot a man suspected of stabbing two people to death at an Ismaili Muslim center in Lisbon. Prime Minister Antonio Costa told reporters it was “a criminal act” and that two lives had been lost in the incident Tuesday. Costa said the suspect is hospitalized. He said without elaborating that “everything points to this being an isolated incident,” Costa said. Police made no immediate comment but said they would provide more information later Tuesday.

