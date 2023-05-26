LANTANA, Fla. (AP) — Two people are dead after a small plane crashed at a South Florida airport. Palm Beach County sheriff’s officials say the Cessna Skyhawk crashed late Friday morning at the Palm Beach County Park Airport in Lantana. Flight records show that the plane was taking off or had just taken off when it crashed. The single-propeller plane had typically made several short flights each day. The National Transportation Safety Board and the sheriff’s office are investigating the crash. The airport serves small planes and is home to flight schools, advertising banner companies, repair shops and other aviation-related businesses.

