LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal prosecutors accuse two former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies of violating the civil rights of a skateboarder in 2020 and perpetrating a coverup. A grand jury handed down the indictment last month and both ex-deputies surrendered to authorities Thursday when it was unsealed. Miguel Vega and Christopher Hernandez are accused of throwing the skateboarder in the back of their cruiser and detaining him without cause in Compton in April 2020. He was still in the patrol vehicle when they engaged in a pursuit and crashed the car, injuring the skateboarder. Prosecutors say the duo then conspired to cover up the 23-year-old man’s unlawful detention.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.