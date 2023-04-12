LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two House Democrats are calling on U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein to resign after her extended absence from Washington, saying she is no longer able to properly do her job. Feinstein is 89 and the oldest member of Congress. She announced early last month that she was being treated for shingles and has not returned to the Senate. Her absence has complicated Democratic efforts to confirm President Joe Biden’s nominees for federal courts in a narrowly divided chamber. Democratic Reps. Ro Khanna of California and Dean Phillips of Minnesota said Wednesday that the longtime senator should step down.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.