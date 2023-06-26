BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Boise District Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Boise District experienced significant fire activity Sunday due to two human caused wildfires and five lightning ignited wildfires.
BLM Boise fire crews and cooperators were able to contain the fires overnight and will be mopping up and securing fire lines throughout the day.
Fire managers ask the public to do their part in preventing unwanted human caused fires and to be particularly vigilant with fireworks over the Fourth of July weekend. The possession and use of fireworks are prohibited on BLM lands. Visit www.IdahoFireInfo.com for more information on fire restrictions, the Idaho BLM Fire Prevention Order and fire prevention tips.
Colder Fire
- Located approximately 16 miles southeast of Mountain Home, Idaho
- Mapped at less than one acre
- Lightning caused
- Fire burning in grass and brush
- Fire crews are mopping up hotspots
- Boise BLM fire resources: one overhead, two engines
- Other fire resources: Mountain Home Rural Fire Protection Association
- Contained on June 26, 2023, at 2:00 a.m.
- Estimated control on June 26, 2023, at noon
MM97 I84 Fire
- Located near mile marker 97 on Interstate 84 southeast of Mountain Home, Idaho
- Mapped at one acre
- Fire burned in grass and brush
- Lightning caused
- All fire resources have left the incident
- Contained on June 25, 2023, at midnight
- Controlled on June 26, 2023, at 7:00 a.m.
Reggie Fire
- Located approximately 15 miles southeast of Boise, Idaho
- Mapped at five acres
- Lightning caused
- Fire Burning in grass and brush
- Fire crews are mopping up hotspots
- Boise BLM fire resources: one overhead, two engines
- Other fire resources responding: Mountain Home Rural Fire Protection Association, Orchard Combat Training Center
- Contained on June 25, 2023, at 9:30 p.m.
- Estimated control on June 26, 2023, at 1:00 p.m.
MM85 HWY51 Fire
- Located near mile marker 85 on highway 51 south of Mountain Home, Idaho
- Mapped at 223 acres
- Lightning caused
- Fire Burning in grass and brush
- Fire crews are mopping up hotspots
- Boise BLM fire resources: one overhead, two engines, one dozer, one water tender
- Other fire resources responding: Idaho Department of Lands, Mountain Home Fire Department
- Contained on June 25, 2023, at 10:00 p.m.
- Estimated control on June 26, 2023, at noon
Chalk Fire
- Located approximately two miles northwest of Hammett, Idaho
- Mapped at 42 acres
- Lightning caused
- Fire Burning in grass and brush
- Fire crews are mopping up hotspots
- Boise BLM fire resources: two overhead, four engines
- Estimated containment on June 21, 2023, at midnight
- Estimated control on June 22, 2023, at noon
Lexi Fire
- Located approximately three miles southeast of Boise, Idaho
- Mapped at two acres
- Human caused- under investigation
- Fire Burning in grass and brush
- Fire crews are mopping up hotspots
- All fire resources have left the incident
- Contained on June 25, 2023, at 4:00 p.m.
- Controlled on June 25, 2023, at 7:40 p.m.
MM59 HWY55
- Located near mile marker 59 on Highway 55 north of Eagle, Idaho
- Mapped at 43 acres
- Human caused- under investigation
- Fire Burning in grass and brush
- All fire resources have left the incident
- Contained on June 25, 2023, at 6:00 p.m.
- Controlled on June 26, 2023, at 9:44 a.m.
