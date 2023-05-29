IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Knife River will begin work on two intersections near Rollandet Avenue Tuesday, May 30. Motorists should expect detours and should plan alternate routes.

Improvements to the intersection of 19th Street and Leslie Avenue will be done first, followed by improvements to 17th Street and Rollandet Avenue.

The improvements are being made following a 2016 Road Safety Audit (RSA) where citizens identified 17th Street as a major priority for improvements. The RSA resulted in several recommendations to the corridor that the City has been making since the completion of the audit. The City held an information meeting in June of 2021 to discuss these two particular intersections.

The work at 17th Street and Rollandet Avenue involves widening the roadway to add a left turn pocket and a left turn median restriction for northbound traffic at Rollandet Avenue. New curb and sidewalk along the north side of the intersection will also be added.

A detour will be in place at the intersection of 19th Street and Leslie Avenue. Motorists traveling north on Leslie Avenue will be detoured east on 20th Street and the north on Rollandet Avenue. Motorists traveling west on 19th Street, towards the intersection, will be detoured north or south on Rollandet Avenue. Motorists traveling from Yellowstone Avenue and toward 19th Street and Leslie Avenue will be detoured north on Yellowstone Avenue to 17th Street and back to Rollandet Avenue.

Access to all businesses in the area will remain open. Barring unforeseen conditions, the project will be completed the end of September.