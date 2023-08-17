ARCO, Idaho (KIFI) – Two people were killed in a side-by-side accident near Arco.
Butte County Sheriff’s Office says they were riding on Number Hill and hit a rock causing the vehicle to roll multiple times to the bottom.
They say no one else was with them when it happened.
Their identities have not been released at this time.
