By Elitsa Bizios, Rubén Rosario, Samantha Sosa

MIAMI (WSVN) — Two men were killed and another was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a gunman opened fire at gas station in Miami, triggering an hours-long search that led officers to take one person into custody.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting at a Chevron station in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 54th Street, just after 12:30 a.m., Saturday.

Investigators said the violent chain of events began with a verbal altercation inside of the gas station involving two employees.

Police said the subject pulled out a firearm and opened fire, striking the employees and a customer, then fled on foot.

The employees, identified as 51-year-old Shahbaz Hussain and 42-year-old Shamun Shaukat, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A man who identified himself as Lorenzo said he works security at the gas station. He said the victims, affectionately known by the neighbors as “Sunny” and “Moon,” were the owners of the business.

“I don’t know what the argument was,” he said. “[The gunman] shot [one of the owners] two times and then shot him in the back after he turned around, four more times, and then he shot the other guy three times.”

Lorenzo said he had overslept, and by the time he arrived, police had cordoned off the gas station with crime scene tape.

Paramedics rushed the customer, identified as 57-year-old Elijah Shorter, to Ryder Trauma Center, where he is listed in critical condition.

Back at the scene, police were seen collecting evidence and laying out several markers.

Police said they set up two perimeters, as SWAT teams searched for the shooter for hours.

“I looked outside, and there was a million cars, tanks,” said area resident Kathleen Quinn.

Just before 8 p.m., detectives confirmed they have apprehended a suspect.

“I saw about five or six cops putting him in the back of the car,” said Quinn.

Neighbors remain in shock and devastated over the loss of Hussain and Shaukat.

“They were amazing people. They’ll help you out if you’re hungry, they’ll feed you. If you’re short, they don’t worry about you paying them back,” said Quinn. “They’re just – they’re really good to you. You get to know them after a while, you know. They didn’t deserve this whatsoever.”

SWAT teams were later seen clearing out of the neighborhood.

Late Saturday night, police said the suspect they detained is at their station being questioned.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

