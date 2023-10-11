COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (KIFI) – Two Lewiston men were sentenced in separate cases to federal prison for unlawful possession of firearms, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Wednesday.

35-year-old Shane Bohn received a sentence of 42 months, and 24-year-old Matthew Durham received a sentence of 15 months. After completing their sentences, the defendants will be placed on supervised release for four and three years, respectively. The defendants were also ordered to forfeit their firearms.

According to court records, Bohn was found in possession of a firearm on Nov. 30, 2022, after having been convicted of felony aggravated assault in Nez Perce County. Durham was found in possession of a firearm on Dec. 29, 2022, after having been convicted of a felony drug charge in Nez Perce County.

U.S. Attorney Hurwit commended the investigations by the North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force and the work of Special Assistant United States Attorney (SAUSA) April Smith. Smith is the Chief Deputy Prosecutor for Nez Perce County and is sworn as a SAUSA to file cases in federal court.

“I greatly appreciate SAUSA Smith and Elected Prosecutor Coleman’s commitment to keeping guns out of the hands of convicted felons,” U.S. Attorney Hurwit said. “These sentencings demonstrate the advantages of the SAUSA program and the excellent working relationship between my office and the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office.”

“Working jointly with the U.S. Attorney’s Office has provided another way to protect our community. I want to thank their office for partnering with us and I want to recognize North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force Officer Cody Bloomsburg for his hard work in investigating both of these cases,” Elected Prosecutor Coleman said.