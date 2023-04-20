LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two men who served nearly 17 years in prison after being wrongly convicted of attempted murder have been declared innocent by a California judge. Under a new law the state is required to pay them each $140 for every day they spent behind bars, or about $900,000. The verdicts for Dupree Glass and Juan Rayford concluded a new trial that began after a state appeals court panel vacated their convictions. They were freed in 2020. Rayford, clutching his baby daughter, called it an “amazing” feeling to have their records finally wiped clean and their reputations restored.

