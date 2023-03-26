BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Two Louisiana police officers are dead after their helicopter crashed into sugarcane field. Local media report that the Baton Rouge police helicopter went out early Sunday to help with pursuit and never returned. Its disappearance wasn’t noticed for several hours, when a search was launched. The wreckage was found before 11 a.m. The names of the officers have not been released. Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome issued a statement extending her condolences to the officers’ families and colleagues. The officers’ names have not been released. The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating the crash.

