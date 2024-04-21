PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Police in Pakistan say gunmen opened fire at Pakistani customs officials, killing two and wounding three others in the country’s restive northwest. Police said the customs officials were at a checkpoint when gunmen opened fire late Saturday night in Dera Ismail district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. There was no immediate claim of responsibility. A gun attack last Thursday in the same district killed four customs officials.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.