LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two teenagers have made initial appearances in adult court in Las Vegas where prosecutors say they’ll face murder and other charges in the video-recording crash of an allegedly stolen car into a bicyclist — killing the man. A judge on Thursday scheduled the teens — ages 18 and 16 — to appear in court again next Tuesday. The Associated Press isn’t naming them due to their ages. A lawyer for the older teen declined to comment. The 16-year-old doesn’t have a lawyer yet. Both are being held without bail. Police say the teens are responsible for at least three hit-and-run crashes early Aug. 14, including the death of a retired former police chief from the Los Angeles-area city of Bell.

