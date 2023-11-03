BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Two teens have been charged as adults after investigators say they followed a Rocky Mountain College football player in his car and shot him through his driver’s side window. A 16-year-old male was charged Friday with deliberate homicide in the Oct. 28 shooting of 18-year-old Chandler Stalcup of Florida. A 17-year-old is charged with deliberate homicide by accountability. They pleaded not guilty. A friend had asked Stalcup to pick him up from house party because there had been a fight. After Stalcup arrived, the 16-year-old said he fired shots in the air because the 17-year-old had been knocked out during a fight. Stalcup left. The 17-year-old told officers he drove as they followed Stalcup’s car and that the 16-year-old fired the fatal shot.

