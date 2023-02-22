RUPERT, Idaho (KIFI) – On Wednesday at approximately 10:57 a.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 25 near milepost 54, east of Rupert.

A 1992 Ford Econoline van, driven by an 18 year old female from Dryden, Washington, was northbound on State Highway 25. The driver of the van failed to yield at a stop sign and crossed into the path of a 2017 Kenworth Propane truck, driven by a 42 year old male from Burley.

The collision caused the Kenworth’s fuel tanks and propane tank to rupture and catch on fire. As a precaution residents within a mile radius of the crash were evacuated.

The roadway was blocked for approximately three hours while crews worked to clear the scene. All occupants involved were wearing their seat belts.

The Idaho State Police was assisted by the Minidoka County Sheriff’s Department, the Rupert Fire Department, the East End Fire Department, the North Side Fire Department, the East End QRU, Emergency Response Ambulance, the Idaho Transportation Department, and the Minidoka Highway District.

The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.