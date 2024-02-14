By Julie Sharp, Matthew Rodriguez

LONG BEACH, California (KCAL) — Two women responding to an Amber Alert helped police find a child who had been abducted as the car he was inside of was stolen Tuesday night.

Police put out the Amber Alert just after 5:45 p.m. Tuesday after the father of the 4-year-old boy left his 2021 Honda Accord running and unattended near First Street and Linden Avenue with the boy inside, according to Long Beach police.

Reagan Dunn said she and her friend got the Amber Alert, and the two decided to go driving looking for the stolen car. Dunn said they eventually spotted a gray Honda Accord with matching plates and called 911.

Responding officers found the child inside the abandoned Honda near Pine Avenue and Shoreline Drive around 8:10 p.m. He was still sitting in his car seat.

The child and father were reunited. Officers continue to search surveillance footage in the area in hopes of locating the suspect.

CHP stated on its website that an Amber Alert is the “most serious alert” it issues for children. For one to be sent, there must be specific evidence that a child is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

