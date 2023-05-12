CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – The U.S. Department of Education announced the addition of Audrey Su-Wai Yeung of Laramie and Cameron Nicholas Reckard of Sheridan to the 59th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars.

Yeung, a senior at Laramie High School, and Reckard, a senior at Sheridan High School were chosen from a pool of over 6,000 qualified candidates nationwide. The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.

“Congratulations to Audrey and Cameron on all of the milestones you’ve achieved that led you to this prestigious designation. Wyoming’s future is in good hands,” State Superintendent Megan Degenfelder said.

Created in 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program has honored over 7,600 of the nation’s top-performing students. The program was expanded in 1979 to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional talent in the visual, literary and performing arts. In 2015, the program was again extended to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields.

The Presidential Scholars Class of 2023 will be recognized for their outstanding achievement this summer.