By Jacob Lev, CNN

The 2-year-old daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett drowned in a swimming pool Sunday at the family’s Florida home, police said.

Officers responded to a Beach Park home in Tampa at 9:30 a.m. after a child had fallen into a pool, the Tampa Police Department said. The child was taken to an area hospital but could not be revived and was pronounced dead shortly after, authorities said.

It was a tragic accident and no foul play was involved, police said.

The Buccaneers released a statement in support of Barrett and his family.

“Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time,” the team said. “While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah.”

Barrett, 30, has played nine seasons in the National Football League. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State and played his first five years with the Denver Broncos, winning the Super Bowl in 2015.

In 2019, Barrett signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was a part of the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl winning team in 2021.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Claudia Dominguez contributed to this report.