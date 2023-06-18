WILLOWBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead and at least 19 are wounded in suburban Chicago after a shooting early Sunday during a gathering in a parking lot. One witness described it as a Juneteenth party in Willowbrook, about 20 miles southwest of Chicago. Eric Swanson of the DuPage County sheriff’s office says some of the wounded took themselves to area hospitals. He says investigators are still trying to determine a motive behind the shooting. A witness, Craig Lotcie, says, “Everybody ran, and it was chaos.”

