WASHINGTON (AP) — Two decades after the U.S. invasion of Iraq, thousands of Iraqis are still trying to emigrate to the United States. An estimated 164,000 Iraqis have already found homes in America since the 2003 invasion. But many are still waiting. That includes Iraqis who worked closely with the U.S. government. Ammar Rashed was an interpreter with the U.S. He’s got a long list of recommendations attesting to his dedication. But he’s been waiting six years for his visa application to be approved. U.S. officials cite multiple reasons for the delays, including an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, a hack of a refugee database, the COVID-19 pandemic and cuts to the refugee program under former President Donald Trump.

