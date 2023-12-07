CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Chubbuck is aglow with festive cheer as the winners of this year’s holiday decoration contest are announced. Taking center stage as the overall winner is the enchanting display at 4962 Rose, while the coveted People’s Choice Award goes to the spectacular presentation at 930 Salmon.

The spotlight this year falls on 4962 Rose as the deserving recipient of the coveted overall winner title. A delightful fusion of Christmas lights and traditional holiday decor transforms the front of the house into a winter wonderland. Bedecked with wreaths, garlands, a sizable red bow, and a luminous array of Christmas lights, the standout feature is an awe-inspiring large nativity scene, encapsulating the true essence of the season.

Taking home the People’s Choice Award is the dazzling exhibit at 930 Salmon. This new display, situated on a corner lot, has transformed the entire front and side of the house into a mesmerizing canvas of lights. The People’s Choice Award is particularly special, as it is voted for and chosen by the community through an online survey posted on the City of Chubbuck’s social media channels.

Here are the category winners:

Best Overall- 4962 Rose

Best Commercial Display- Chubbuck Fire Department

Griswold Award- 755 & 765 Callie

Best Animation- 1389 Sawtooth

Most Traditional- 947 Old Glory

Most Colorful- 4832 Wiltshire

Best Small Display- 4589 Ponderosa

Spirit of the Season – 5045 Cole

Spirit of the Season- 5745 Sorrel

People’s Choice- 930 Salmon

In a dazzling display of holiday spirit, Lariat and Sorrel Streets, located just off Hawthorne Road to the north of Siphon, have been crowned this year’s winners of the Street or Neighborhood Award. These two streets have transformed into a winter wonderland, showcasing an exceptional level of creativity and festive decorations that are sure to enchant visitors. The Street or Neighborhood Award is an initiative to give special recognition to a specific street or neighborhood that goes above and beyond in their holiday decorations. Lariat and Sorrel Streets stood out for their exceptional displays, capturing the essence of the season and spreading joy to all who visit.

In a departure from previous years, the focus of this year’s competition was on celebrating displays that were not only visually stunning but also innovative and unique. Judges were instructed to seek out the “New and Different,” encouraging participants to explore creative avenues in their holiday decorations. While acknowledging the outstanding efforts of other displays in town, the emphasis this year was on recognizing those who embraced change and introduced new elements to their displays. Despite the challenging decision-making process, the organizers expressed their gratitude to all participants and encouraged everyone to continue elevating their displays for the upcoming years.

To ensure inclusivity, a special category was introduced to acknowledge houses that may not have received a physical award but still deserved recognition for their exceptional efforts. This additional category celebrates the broader community’s commitment to spreading holiday cheer and creating a festive atmosphere for all to enjoy.