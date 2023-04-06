Below are the 2023 Easter celebration events going on in eastern Idaho and western Wyoming. Although the list is long, it is not complete. If you have information on an event that is not listed, share it with us at https://www.localnews8.com/share, and we will update this page as soon as possible.

IDAHO FALLS

FRIDAY, APRIL 7

Gold’s Gym Idaho Falls Easter Egg Dive – 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Gold’s Gym Idaho Falls – “Please join us for Gold’s Gym Idaho Falls first Easter Egg Dive on Friday April 7th from 4 – 5:30 PM.

– 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Gold’s Gym Idaho Falls – “Please join us for Gold’s Gym Idaho Falls first Easter Egg Dive on Friday April 7th from 4 – 5:30 PM. Golds Gym members are FREE. Non Golds members: $5.00 per child. Different age groups will start at different times in the pool. 4-4:15 – Children ages 1-3 4:20-4:40 – Children ages 4-6 4:45-5:05 Children ages 7-9 5:10-5:30 Children ages 10-12

REGISTER HERE: https://bit.ly/GGIF-Easter Please bring floatation devices or life jackets for children who cannot swim on their own. Certified Golds Gym Youth instructors will be in the pool assisting the children. More details to come!!” More HERE.



SATURDAY, APRIL 8

The Great Easter Egg Hunt at Snake River Landing 2023 – 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at The Waterfront at Snake River Landing – “Every bunny is going to the 8th Annual Great Easter Egg Hunt. Saturday, April 8th 9:30 to noon at the Waterfront in Snake River Landing! We will have different designated zones throughout Snake River Landing for each age group. Maps to be posted soon. Age start times: (start times will be as close to the below time as possible. Please arrive early to find your zone)

Age groups: 1-2 years 9:45am 3-4 years 10:05am 5-6 years 10:25am 7-8 years 10:45am 9-12 years 11:05am CAMP KAYDEN HUNT FOR SPECIAL NEEDS 11:25am (Waterfront)

This years Hunt is even BIGGER with expanded age group areas – with the total area almost 10 times bigger than before! more than 25,000 eggs, tons of prizes will be in each age group, and even there will be a special visit from the Easter Bunny. We will have a designated hunt area just for children with special needs in partnership with @Camp Hayden. The Camp Hayden Special needs egg hunt starts at 11:25am and check in for this hunt is in the Waterfront. Detailed maps to come and more check in info. This FREE event is fun for the whole family! Be sure you hop on over to The 8th Annual Great Easter Egg Hunt.” More HERE.

SUNDAY, APRIL 9

Easter at The Gathering – 10:30 a.m. at The Gathering – “Join us for a dramatic presentation called, “A New heart for Alex” that showcases the hope and triumph of Easter. Easter Sunday, April 9th at 10:30 am at the Westbank Convention Center.” More HERE.

POCATELLO

SATURDAY, APRIL 8

Easter Bash – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Alameda Park – “Free EASTER EGG HUNT for kids of all ages, music, firetruck and more! Bring the whole family for CANDY and PRIZES! You don’t want to miss out on the fun!!” More HERE.

SUNDAY, APRIL 9

First National Adult Easter Egg Hunt! – 2 p.m. at First National Bar – “Easter ain’t just for kids!

REXBURG

SATURDAY, APRIL 8

Easter Egg Hunt Community Event – 10 a.m. at Porter Park – “Come join the Rexburg Kiwanis Club, DWI Rexburg Campus, the City of Rexburg, and the Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce in a fun Easter event.” More HERE.

SATURDAY, APRIL 8

2023 Easter Egg Hunt – 10 a.m. at Jensen Grove Dr. – “Get ready for the most egg-citing event of the year!Join Bingham Healthcare Pediatrics and the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce for a 30,000 Easter Egg hunt, fun for the whole family and grand prizes for every age group.But that’s not all- Starting at 9:00 am come meet the Easter Bunny and snap some cute and silly selfies on our awesome selfie booth.Grab your Easter Baskets and get ready for a day filled with egg-citement!” More HERE.

SHELLEY

SATURDAY, APRIL 8

Shelley Kiwanis and City of Shelley Annual Easter Egg Hunt – 10:50 a.m. at Shelley City Park – Dawn Lloyd Field – “Children’s Easter Egg Hunt Sponsored by Shelley Kiwanis Club, City of Shelley and supporting businesses.” More HERE.

ST. ANTHONY

SATURDAY, APRIL 8

2023 East Idaho Special Needs Easter Egg Hunt – 10 a.m. at South Fremont Junior High School – “On April 8, 2023, Fremont County Search and Rescue (FCSAR) will host their annual East Idaho Special Needs Easter Egg Hunt for communities from Island Park to Pocatello. If you have a child or adult in your life with special needs or know of someone living with disabilities or challenges, this Easter egg hunt is for them!” More HERE.

JACKSON, Wyo.

SUNDAY, APRIL 9