BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Two lucky Idaho Lottery players who participated in the 2023 Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle will be celebrating the holidays and could begin the New Year as Idaho’s newest millionaire.

All 450,000 tickets in the Idaho Lottery’s traditional holiday game, the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle have been sold and the game has officially ended. The 450,000th ticket was sold Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

This year’s game was the fastest selling in the 17 year history of the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle. After last year’s very successful game, the Idaho Lottery added a second top prize of $1,000,000 and an additional 200,000 tickets for players to purchase.

It is the sixteenth sellout and the third time the game has sold out in the month of November.

“Two one-million-dollar prizes really captured the interest of Idaho Lottery players and retailers. They again made our annual Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle a success,” Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson said. “Right now, those two tickets are worth a guaranteed $1,000,000 each. All tickets must be kept in a safe place until the winning numbers are announced just before the New Year.”

The winning numbers will be announced on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, at 5:59 p.m. Mountain Time.

“Our players enjoy giving these tickets as gifts during the holidays. This year, they could be gifting a ticket worth a guaranteed $1,000,000,” Anderson said.

Players can check their tickets for winning numbers at idaholottery.com, at all Idaho Lottery retail locations, on the Idaho Lottery information hotline at 208-334-4656, or by using the Idaho Lottery Check-a-Ticket app for their iPhone or Android phone.

“Besides the guaranteed top prizes of $1,000,000, there are over 17,850 additional prizes ranging from $15 up to $10,000,” Anderson said.

This year’s game also featured eighteen, $1,000 prizes mid-game for players who purchased one of the 25000th tickets. Also, there were 15 daily $1,000 winners during the first 15 days of sales. All players are encouraged to check their tickets for these promotion winners manually by visiting idaholottery.com.

All winning tickets of $1,000 or higher in this game must be claimed at Lottery offices in Boise. Players will have 180 days after the draw announcement on December 27, 2023, to claim their prizes.

This year’s Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle generated over $1.6 million for the Idaho Lottery’s beneficiaries, Idaho public schools and buildings.

During this gift giving season, the Idaho Lottery would like to remind everyone to gift Lottery tickets responsibly. You must be 18 years old to buy, sell, or redeem Lottery products in Idaho.

The following is a current list of $1,000 winning tickets that are still unclaimed from this year’s Raffle: