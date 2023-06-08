SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) — Recipients of the 2023 Jackie Caivano Scholarship have been selected.

This year, a $1,500 has been awarded to each graduating senior selected from Salmon, Leadore, Challis, and Mackay, for a total of $6,000 in scholarships. Students selected were Tia Matthews (Salmon High School), Mackenzie Mackay (Leadore High School), Aedan Baker (Challis High School) and Lafe Gamett (Mackay High School).

Lafe Gamett, Mackay High School, plans to attend Brigham Young University – Idaho and pursue a degree in Neuroscience. Aedan Baker, Challis High School, is planning to attend the University of Montana Western and pursue a degree in Business Administration Mackenzie Mackay, Leadore High School, will be either be attending Brigham Young University – Idaho or College of Idaho in pursuit of a degree in Exercise Science. Tia Matthews, Salmon High School, plans to attend the Park City Culinary Institute and pursue a degree as a Pastry Chef.

The Jackie Caivano Memorial Scholarship is sponsored by Salmon-Challis National Forest employees through fund raising efforts held throughout the year. Annually, employees host silent auctions and other fundraising activities where items are donated by employees, Forest retirees, and local businesses.

The scholarship program was created in 1998 and was originally called the Salmon-Challis National Forest Employee Scholarship. It was renamed in 2000, to honor long-time Salmon-Challis National Forest employee, Jackie Caivano, who was the Forest Supervisor’s Executive Assistant. Jackie passed away suddenly due to an aggressive form of cancer in January 2000. She took great pride in her work and was known for being calm, practical, and supportive. She was trusted and admired by all. This scholarship is to honor Jackie’s memory, while recognizing a graduating senior’s excellence, leadership, and initiative in academics, community service, and extracurricular activities. A total of 94 scholarships have been awarded since 1998, totaling $89,500.