KILLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Police say 23 skiers and snowboarders had to be rescued in frigid temperatures on Saturday after becoming lost in the back country in Killington, Vermont. Local police posted on Facebook that search and rescue crews hiked, snowshoed and used skis with skins to travel about 5 miles to bring a group of 21 back to safety. Temperatures were in the single digits. Then another call came for two more lost skiers. Police say six rescuers went back into the woods, found them and walked them out to safety Saturday evening.

