RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – Jefferson School District 25 has been awarded a significant grant from the Idaho Career Student Program Career Technical Education Expansion Grant.

The grant, totaling $5.3 million, has been earmarked for the capital costs associated with the construction of a state-of-the-art Career Technical Education Facility at Rigby High School.

The district says this grant will play a pivotal role in advancing educational opportunities within the district, enhance the learning experiences for students and foster a commitment to career readiness. The Career Technical Education Facility at Rigby High School will provide a cutting-edge environment for students to explore and develop skills in various career pathways,

“This grant is a testament to our district’s dedication to providing students with a comprehensive and forward-looking education. The new Career Technical Education Facility will empower our students to excel in their chosen career paths and contribute meaningfully to our community,” Superintendent Martin said.

What makes this announcement even more remarkable is the generous donation of a 30,000 square foot structure by R & M Steel.