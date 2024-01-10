BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputies are currently our handling an injury crash on 25th E near 65th N where power lines are down.

25th E between 49th N and 65th E will be closed until the area is made safe again.

Officials ask motorists to avoid the area for the next couple hours.

One patient was transported by ambulance from the scene with non-life threatening injuries.