SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian authorities said Sunday at least 26 people died in two cities in north Sao Paulo state amid floods and landslides and the number could rise. The city hall of Sao Sebastiao confirmed 25 people died and the mayor of Ubatuba said a 7-year-old girl was killed. The cities of Sao Sebastiao, Ubatuba, Ilhabela and Bertioga canceled their Carnival festivities as rescue teams struggle to find those missing, injured and feared dead. Parts of the state received more than 23 inches of rain in one day. Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said he will visit the region on Monday.