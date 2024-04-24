By Danica Sauter

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — The Bedford County Animal Control (BCAC) seized 26 malnourished horses from a property on Highway 31 East on Tuesday.

A total of 25 walking horses and one Palomino pony from babies to 20 years old were seized by animal control staff. Officials said the horses were undernourished and emaciated. The horses were seized after the BCAC received a complaint to send a welfare check on the horses.

Bedford County Animal Control Director Josie Lowery said the horses will be distributed and fostered to three agencies including the Volunteer Equine Advocates, Hickory Hill Farms and Horse Haven of Tennessee.

Lowrey said the seizure was one the largest-scale of her time as director.

The seizure took about 30 people and several trucks and trailers to remove the horses.

