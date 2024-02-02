SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Federal officials say a second defendant has pleaded guilty to federal charges in connection with a series of drive-by shootings at the homes of state and local lawmakers in Albuquerque after the 2022 election. The FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office in Albuquerque on Friday announced the guilty pleas by Demetrio Trujillo to conspiracy, election interference and firearms-related charges. The 42-year-old will remain in custody pending sentencing, which has not been scheduled. The attacks on the homes of four Democratic officials took place amid a surge of acts of intimidation against election workers and public officials around the country.

