LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A second former law enforcement officer from Arkansas has pleaded guilty to violating the civil rights of a man he repeatedly punched during a violent arrest that was caught on video. Former Crawford County sheriff’s deputy Levi White on Friday changed his plea during a hearing in federal court. White pleaded guilty to a felony count of deprivation of rights under color of law during the Aug. 21, 2022, arrest of Randal Worcester outside a convenience store in the west Arkansas town of Mulberry. Another former deputy, Zackary King, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge Monday over the arrest.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.