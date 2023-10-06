BOSTON (AP) — A second suspect has been arraigned on murder charges after a pregnant woman who was hit by gunfire on a bus in Holyoke, Massachusetts, delivered a baby that later died. Thirty-year-old Johnluis Sanchez of Holyoke appeared in court via Zoom on Friday for his alleged involvement in Wednesday’s shooting, investigators said. Other charges are expected to follow. Sanchez was shot during the incident and hospitalized. Another suspect, Alejandro Ramos, 22, of Holyoke, was arraigned in Holyoke District Court on Thursday. Ramos is also facing murder charges. Both were ordered held without bail. Mayor Joshua Garcia said a relief fund has been set up for the woman’s family.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.